Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,760,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,890,000 after acquiring an additional 92,684 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,659,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,799,000 after buying an additional 31,326 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,243,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,440,000 after purchasing an additional 16,164 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,086,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,481,000 after purchasing an additional 504,294 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,325,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,910,000 after purchasing an additional 33,823 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE J opened at $138.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.05 and a twelve month high of $149.55. The company has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.38, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.53.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on J shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Engineering Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.89.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total value of $10,738,851.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total transaction of $14,392,196.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.

