James Hambro & Partners Buys 595 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

James Hambro & Partners lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,245 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 7.2% of James Hambro & Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. James Hambro & Partners’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $96,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 249,281.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,900 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,732,669,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,993,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,071,868,000 after acquiring an additional 708,879 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,123,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,813,907,000 after buying an additional 441,546 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 679,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,837,034,000 after buying an additional 342,356 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,203.55.

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,919.27. The company had a trading volume of 4,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,875. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,699.00 and a one year high of $3,037.00. The company has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,923.00 and its 200-day moving average is $2,797.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $16.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,709.30, for a total transaction of $8,127,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 2,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,712.93, for a total transaction of $6,714,501.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 203,173 shares of company stock worth $447,749,927. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

