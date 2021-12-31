James Hambro & Partners Purchases 1,319 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

James Hambro & Partners lifted its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 316,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International comprises 1.4% of James Hambro & Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. James Hambro & Partners’ holdings in Mondelez International were worth $18,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth approximately $232,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 246.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.02. The company had a trading volume of 19,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,957,880. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.03. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $52.91 and a one year high of $66.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 44.73%.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.46 per share, for a total transaction of $62,460.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $949,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,327,062 shares of company stock worth $206,422,748. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.86.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.