James Hambro & Partners Raises Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

James Hambro & Partners boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,748 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical comprises 4.8% of James Hambro & Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. James Hambro & Partners’ holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $64,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 80.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,566.7% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

ISRG stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $364.07. 1,403 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,618,355. The firm has a market cap of $130.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.41, a PEG ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $347.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $340.66. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.47 and a 1-year high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total value of $2,502,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total transaction of $2,037,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,978 shares of company stock worth $14,543,744. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ISRG. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Erste Group cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.06.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

