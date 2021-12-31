James Leal Sells 1,906 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Stock

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) SVP James Leal sold 1,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.45, for a total value of $288,663.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

James Leal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 29th, James Leal sold 1,905 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.96, for a total value of $249,478.80.

On Wednesday, October 27th, James Leal sold 1,904 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total value of $248,167.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $151.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 523.72 and a beta of 0.37. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.19 and a 1 year high of $155.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 6.31 and a quick ratio of 5.76.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $179.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TNDM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,818,000 after purchasing an additional 503,482 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 2nd quarter worth $623,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,350 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,324 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 2nd quarter worth $309,000. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

