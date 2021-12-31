Jangada Mines (LON:JAN) Shares Up 0.7%

Jangada Mines Plc (LON:JAN)’s share price shot up 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 5.64 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 5.64 ($0.08). 59,012 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 963,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.60 ($0.08).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 31.18 and a current ratio of 31.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 6.90. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03.

Jangada Mines Company Profile (LON:JAN)

Jangada Mines Plc, through its subsidiary, Pedra Branca do Brasil Mineracao S/A engages in the exploration and development of platinum group metal (PGM) assets in South America. It explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, nickel, copper, gold, and chrome, as well as vanadium. The company primarily holds an interest in the Pedra Branca PGM project that includes 3 mining licenses and 44 exploration licenses covering an area of approximately 55,000 hectares located in the northeast of Brazil.

