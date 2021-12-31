Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $657,000 Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 13.3% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 268,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,060,000 after buying an additional 31,419 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 1.2% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 302,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares during the period. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 4.9% in the third quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 613,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,663,000 after purchasing an additional 28,654 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 21.8% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 2,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.18, for a total transaction of $516,652.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Roger R. Argus sold 5,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.04, for a total transaction of $1,010,607.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,696 shares of company stock worth $19,588,695 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TTEK shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.80.

Shares of TTEK opened at $168.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.64 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.73. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.15 and a 12 month high of $192.91.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $709.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.37 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 7th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.78%.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

