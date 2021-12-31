Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 6,539 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 36.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,328 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,539 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 7.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,101,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,678,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293,118 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Plug Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,765,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 2,437.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,102,092 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $74,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,255 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 59.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,201,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $109,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 266.4% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,597,169 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power stock opened at $28.84 on Friday. Plug Power Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.47 and a 52 week high of $75.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.87. The company has a quick ratio of 16.89, a current ratio of 17.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 1.55.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $143.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PLUG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plug Power from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Plug Power from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Plug Power from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Plug Power from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Plug Power from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plug Power has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.25.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

