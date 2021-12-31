Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 1,625 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 427.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 115.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $36.49 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $33.44 and a 12 month high of $38.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.00.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

