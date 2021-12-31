Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,380 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 298,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,201,000 after purchasing an additional 34,034 shares during the period. Emfo LLC increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 111.9% during the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 39,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 19,164 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, CEO Alka Gautam sold 858 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $94,422.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $110.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.23. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $94.32 and a 1-year high of $134.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.95.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($3.57). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.68%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.30.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

See Also: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.