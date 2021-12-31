Jay Venkatesan Acquires 66,907 Shares of Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN) Stock

Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN) insider Jay Venkatesan bought 66,907 shares of Angion Biomedica stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.55 per share, with a total value of $170,612.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jay Venkatesan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 16th, Jay Venkatesan bought 27,883 shares of Angion Biomedica stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.55 per share, with a total value of $71,101.65.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGN opened at $2.87 on Friday. Angion Biomedica Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $26.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.47. The company has a market capitalization of $85.97 million and a PE ratio of -0.63.

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.20. Angion Biomedica had a negative return on equity of 233.15% and a negative net margin of 3,474.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 million. Research analysts expect that Angion Biomedica Corp. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ANGN shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Angion Biomedica from $40.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Angion Biomedica from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Angion Biomedica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Angion Biomedica in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BVF Inc. IL grew its stake in shares of Angion Biomedica by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,036,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,495,000 after acquiring an additional 161,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Angion Biomedica by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 5,984 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Angion Biomedica by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 187,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 7,628 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Angion Biomedica during the 2nd quarter worth $311,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Angion Biomedica by 98.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

Angion Biomedica Company Profile

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3777, a hepatocyte growth factor mimetic for acute kidney injury, acute lung injury, acute respiratory distress syndrome, central nervous system injuries, and heart injuries.

