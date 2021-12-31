John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 3,493 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 99,913 shares.The stock last traded at $16.75 and had previously closed at $16.73.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.01.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a $0.0975 dividend. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th.
About John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT)
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.
