John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 3,493 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 99,913 shares.The stock last traded at $16.75 and had previously closed at $16.73.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.01.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a $0.0975 dividend. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 90.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 5,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 81.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,803 shares during the last quarter. 4.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT)

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

