John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 3,493 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 99,913 shares.The stock last traded at $16.75 and had previously closed at $16.73.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.01.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a $0.0975 dividend. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th.
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Company Profile (NYSE:PDT)
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.
