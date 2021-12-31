John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 3,493 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 99,913 shares.The stock last traded at $16.75 and had previously closed at $16.73.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.01.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a $0.0975 dividend. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDT. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 136.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 47,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 27,318 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 81.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund in the third quarter valued at $238,000. 4.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Company Profile (NYSE:PDT)

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

