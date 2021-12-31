JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Abbot Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 3.1% of Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $888,000. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 103,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,003,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 43,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 629,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,092,000 after buying an additional 29,405 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. 69.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $158.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $123.77 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $163.53 and its 200-day moving average is $159.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.30%.

JPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.79.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

