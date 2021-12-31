K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Buys New Shares in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 120.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,771,000 after buying an additional 15,680,274 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 9.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,371,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,114,000 after buying an additional 1,773,373 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 705.1% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,323,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,628,000 after buying an additional 7,289,490 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 0.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,858,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,593,000 after buying an additional 15,471 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 2.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,539,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,760,000 after buying an additional 69,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NET stock opened at $133.20 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.96 and a 52-week high of $221.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a current ratio of 8.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.81. The company has a market capitalization of $42.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.28 and a beta of 0.66.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 36.83%. The firm had revenue of $172.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Cloudflare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.98.

In other Cloudflare news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.05, for a total value of $336,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.19, for a total transaction of $4,639,202.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 761,240 shares of company stock valued at $127,813,096 over the last ninety days. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cloudflare Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

