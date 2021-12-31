K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Invests $329,000 in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,025 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Twilio by 357.1% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in Twilio by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Twilio by 363.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.22, for a total transaction of $535,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.93, for a total transaction of $318,041.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,078 shares of company stock worth $24,474,851. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE TWLO opened at $265.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 9.57. The firm has a market cap of $47.32 billion, a PE ratio of -53.71 and a beta of 1.29. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $235.00 and a one year high of $457.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $286.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $335.52.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $740.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.10 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. Twilio’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

TWLO has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $450.46.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

