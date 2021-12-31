K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Sells 15,000 Shares of Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc reduced its stake in shares of Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 95,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Rekor Systems were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REKR. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $272,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Rekor Systems by 20.6% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Rekor Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Rekor Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $686,000. 48.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REKR opened at $6.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.38. Rekor Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.72 and a twelve month high of $25.38.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 million. Rekor Systems had a negative return on equity of 28.08% and a negative net margin of 164.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Rekor Systems, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Glenn S. Goord acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.03 per share, with a total value of $70,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Alan Berman acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.13 per share, with a total value of $534,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 88,000 shares of company stock worth $624,130. Company insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

REKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Rekor Systems from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Rekor Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Rekor Systems in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rekor Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Rekor Systems Company Profile

Rekor Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real-time roadway, customer, and public safety intelligence solutions through its subsidiaries. It specializes in intelligent roadway systems developed to take advantage of recent developments in artificial intelligence. The company was founded by James K.

