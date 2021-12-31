K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Sells 69,146 Shares of Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc decreased its position in Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC) by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,146 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc owned 0.14% of Better World Acquisition worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BWAC. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Better World Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $171,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Better World Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $898,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Better World Acquisition by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 139,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 39,990 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Better World Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in shares of Better World Acquisition by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 898,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,972,000 after purchasing an additional 110,305 shares during the last quarter. 53.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BWAC opened at $10.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.06. Better World Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $11.20.

Better World Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses on target businesses in the healthy living industries.

