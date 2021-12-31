K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Trims Stock Position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc cut its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,694 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,345,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $644,733,000 after buying an additional 293,949 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,119,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $543,884,000 after buying an additional 78,360 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,909,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $324,774,000 after buying an additional 1,011,646 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,336,327 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $264,633,000 after purchasing an additional 456,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the second quarter worth $264,737,000. 52.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC downgraded Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$45.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.30.

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $30.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.29, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.79. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $34.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.164 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently -845.80%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

