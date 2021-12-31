KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.83.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KALV. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.58 on Friday. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $11.99 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.41. The firm has a market cap of $332.30 million, a PE ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.99.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, insider Edward P. Feener sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $108,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 451.5% during the 2nd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,930,322 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,322 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,831,441 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,958,000 after acquiring an additional 36,923 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,543,284 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,930,000 after acquiring an additional 352,183 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,455,793 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,880,000 after acquiring an additional 168,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 136.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,400,501 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,556,000 after acquiring an additional 809,029 shares in the last quarter.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

