Kendall Capital Management Decreases Stock Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Kendall Capital Management lessened its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,005 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,350 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 27.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,136,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $395,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,519 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,077,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,931,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 72.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 835,962 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,854,000 after acquiring an additional 351,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 54.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 721,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,483,000 after acquiring an additional 254,959 shares in the last quarter.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded Restaurant Brands International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.96.

QSR traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $60.58. 16,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,437,987. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.18 and a twelve month high of $71.12. The company has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.93.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 87.60%.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.