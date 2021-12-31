Kendall Capital Management Has $1.11 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Kendall Capital Management decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPLV. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,638,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,004,000 after buying an additional 1,561,111 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,496,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,520,000 after buying an additional 3,100,991 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 985,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,827,000 after buying an additional 28,359 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 901,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,937,000 after buying an additional 31,435 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 833,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,774,000 after buying an additional 175,958 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.45. 107,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,340,911. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.44. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $53.62 and a 12 month high of $68.71.

