Kendall Capital Management Has $4.77 Million Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Kendall Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,185 shares during the quarter. Omnicom Group comprises approximately 2.6% of Kendall Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $4,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Amundi bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the second quarter worth $244,544,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 81.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,279,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,155 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 192.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,192,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,358,000 after acquiring an additional 784,926 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 31.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,558,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,619,000 after acquiring an additional 607,863 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 24.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,771,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,723,000 after acquiring an additional 539,272 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $125,173.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

OMC traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $73.51. 7,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,779,334. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.37 and a 12 month high of $86.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.82.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.28. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 43.61%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.17.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

