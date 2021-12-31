Kendall Capital Management Lowers Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Kendall Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the quarter. United Rentals comprises about 1.1% of Kendall Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on URI shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $439.00 to $317.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $297.00 to $395.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $361.20.

Shares of NYSE:URI traded down $3.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $326.00. The stock had a trading volume of 17,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.91. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $224.52 and a 12-month high of $414.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $358.53 and its 200-day moving average is $342.64.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by ($0.22). United Rentals had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Rentals news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total value of $347,615.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

