Kendall Capital Management Purchases Shares of 15,380 Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Kendall Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 12,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Hillenbrand stock remained flat at $$51.80 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 471 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,266. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a one year low of $38.18 and a one year high of $54.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.69 and its 200-day moving average is $45.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $754.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Hillenbrand’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.218 per share. This is a positive change from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.28%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HI. TheStreet upgraded Hillenbrand from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barrington Research upped their price target on Hillenbrand from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, VP J Michael Whitted sold 23,459 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $1,179,987.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joe Anthony Raver sold 136,990 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total value of $6,881,007.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 261,690 shares of company stock valued at $13,326,224. Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.