Kendall Capital Management Raises Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Kendall Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DGX. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,917 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,412 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,557,000 after acquiring an additional 6,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.91.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $5,890,567.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $172.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,065. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.35. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $113.36 and a one year high of $173.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.00.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $1.08. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 13.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.89%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

See Also: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.