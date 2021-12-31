Kenneth T. Lamneck Sells 3,000 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Stock

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.60, for a total transaction of $313,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $105.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.46. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.10 and a 12-month high of $107.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.19. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NSIT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,918 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,672,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 106,544.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,598 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 9,589 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 8,956.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,687 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 10,569 shares in the last quarter.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

