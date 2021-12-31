Kernel Group (NASDAQ:KRNL) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL) dropped 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.73 and last traded at $9.74. Approximately 909 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 32,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.77.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.72.

Get Kernel Group alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kernel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,012,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kernel Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,272,000. Antara Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Kernel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,811,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kernel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,638,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kernel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,855,000.

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Kernel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kernel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.