Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 86.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,960 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 117.9% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 301.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $206.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $193.38 and its 200-day moving average is $175.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.85 billion, a PE ratio of 43.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.09 and a 12-month high of $209.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 18.09%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,520 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total transaction of $1,458,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 13,125 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.78, for a total value of $2,556,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,536 shares of company stock worth $41,351,697 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.38.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.