Keystone Wealth Partners Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Keystone Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 327,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,093 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 9.1% of Keystone Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Keystone Wealth Partners’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $16,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 816.7% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,285.7% in the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000.

VEA opened at $51.31 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $46.65 and a 12-month high of $53.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.77.

