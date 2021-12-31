Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Purchased by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 223,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $29,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,671,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 70,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,374,000 after buying an additional 25,262 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 16,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. 71.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KMB shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $164.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. HSBC started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.21.

KMB opened at $141.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $47.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.85. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $125.27 and a 1-year high of $143.37.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.55%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $1,406,646.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.