Kingswood (LON:KWG) Shares Down 4%

Kingswood Holdings Limited (LON:KWG)’s share price traded down 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 24 ($0.32) and last traded at GBX 24 ($0.32). 10,166 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 54,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25 ($0.34).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 26.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 26.90. The company has a market capitalization of £54.23 million and a P/E ratio of -6.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97.

Kingswood Company Profile (LON:KWG)

Kingswood Holdings Limited engages in the investment management and financial planning business in the United Kingdom. The company provides wealth planning, and advisory services, including asset protection, pensions, tax and succession, and estate planning, as well as private and institutional management, and corporate solutions.

