Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Receives $72.83 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.20.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KTB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of NYSE:KTB traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $51.29. 12,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,611. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.91 and a 200-day moving average of $54.90. Kontoor Brands has a twelve month low of $35.48 and a twelve month high of $69.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $652.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.12 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 183.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. This is a positive change from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.76%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTB. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 117.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,133,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,836 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 9,226.4% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 445,175 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 162.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 707,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,905,000 after acquiring an additional 437,384 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the second quarter valued at $22,739,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 156.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 442,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,957,000 after acquiring an additional 270,046 shares during the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

