Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Makes New $256,000 Investment in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,250 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PWR opened at $112.83 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.60 and a 52 week high of $124.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.21.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.30%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Quanta Services from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Quanta Services from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp raised their price target on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Quanta Services from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Quanta Services from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.73.

In other news, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total value of $1,965,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

