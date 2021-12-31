Kovack Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,200 Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LBRDK. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 11.9% during the third quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 17.2% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1,424.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

LBRDK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liberty Broadband has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.83.

NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $162.00 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $142.63 and a 12 month high of $194.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $162.31 and its 200-day moving average is $171.85. The firm has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.09 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.13). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 78.43%. The business had revenue of $250.22 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Research analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

