KULR Technology Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KULR) CEO Sells $460,955.00 in Stock

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KULR) CEO Michael Mo sold 159,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.89, for a total value of $460,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael Mo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get KULR Technology Group alerts:

On Tuesday, December 28th, Michael Mo sold 202,500 shares of KULR Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total value of $605,475.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS KULR traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.87. The stock had a trading volume of 970,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,725. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.53. KULR Technology Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $3.81.

KULR Technology Group (OTCMKTS:KULR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). KULR Technology Group had a negative net margin of 468.68% and a negative return on equity of 97.13%. The firm had revenue of $0.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.65 million. On average, equities analysts predict that KULR Technology Group, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KULR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in KULR Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of KULR Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. JT Stratford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KULR Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KULR Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of KULR Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KULR. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on KULR Technology Group from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Litchfield Hills Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of KULR Technology Group in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded KULR Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 4th.

About KULR Technology Group

KULR Technology Group, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of thermal management technologies for batteries, electronics, and other components across an array of battery-powered applications. Its total battery safety solution products can be used for electric vehicles, energy storage, battery recycling transportation, cloud computing, and 5G communication devices.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for KULR Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KULR Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.