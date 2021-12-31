L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF) Insider Purchases A$645,051.03 in Stock

L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF) insider Raphael Lamm bought 238,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.71 ($1.96) per share, with a total value of A$645,051.03 ($467,428.28).
Raphael Lamm also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 13th, Raphael Lamm acquired 241,297 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.73 ($1.98) per share, with a total value of A$657,775.62 ($476,649.00).
- On Thursday, October 7th, Raphael Lamm acquired 994,484 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.67 ($1.94) per share, for a total transaction of A$2,658,255.73 ($1,926,272.27).
L1 Long Short Fund Company Profile
