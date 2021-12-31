L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Air Liquide’s core business is to supply oxygen, nitrogen, hydrogen and many other gases and services to most industries (for example: steel, oil refining, chemicals, glass, electronics, healthcare, food processing, metallurgy, paper and aerospace). Their global presence (130 subsidiaries in more than 65 countries) allows them to combine the resources and expertise of a global enterprise with a powerful local presence based on independent customer-focused teams. “

Get L'Air Liquide alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AIQUY. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded L’Air Liquide from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €180.00 ($204.55) price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $109.50.

OTCMKTS:AIQUY opened at $34.76 on Tuesday. L’Air Liquide has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $36.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.19 and a 200 day moving average of $34.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of L’Air Liquide in the third quarter worth about $3,167,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of L’Air Liquide in the second quarter worth about $870,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 5.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 8.3% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 17,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of L’Air Liquide in the third quarter worth about $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

L’Air Liquide Company Profile

Air Liquide SA engages in gas supply for large industry and health businesses. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies. The Gas & Services segment activities are organized by geographical areas, which determine sales policies and development projects.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on L’Air Liquide (AIQUY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for L'Air Liquide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Air Liquide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.