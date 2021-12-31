Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) to report earnings per share of $0.42 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. Lakeland Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lakeland Bancorp.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $64.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.38 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 32.78% and a return on equity of 11.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

NASDAQ:LBAI opened at $18.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $952.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.53. Lakeland Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $19.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.34%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 483.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 56.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 189.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 85,223.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 11,079 shares during the last quarter. 60.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

