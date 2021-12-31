Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) to report earnings per share of $0.42 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. Lakeland Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lakeland Bancorp.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $64.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.38 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 32.78% and a return on equity of 11.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

NASDAQ:LBAI opened at $18.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $952.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.53. Lakeland Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $19.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.34%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 483.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 56.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 189.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 85,223.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 11,079 shares during the last quarter. 60.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lakeland Bancorp (LBAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.