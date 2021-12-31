LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.49% of LCI Industries worth $16,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in LCI Industries by 344.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in LCI Industries by 135.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in LCI Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in LCI Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jamie Schnur sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $243,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LCII has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.60.

LCII stock opened at $156.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.83. LCI Industries has a 12 month low of $122.99 and a 12 month high of $163.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $151.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.18.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.03. LCI Industries had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.72 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is 35.96%.

LCI Industries Profile

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

