Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Stake Raised by Dudley & Shanley Inc.

Dudley & Shanley Inc. increased its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,090 shares during the period. Leidos comprises about 4.7% of Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $26,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LDOS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,987,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,110,806,000 after purchasing an additional 711,728 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,433,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $330,109,000 after purchasing an additional 591,900 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,898,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 691.2% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 366,761 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,080,000 after purchasing an additional 320,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 654,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,195,000 after purchasing an additional 232,498 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $88.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.07. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.75 and a 52 week high of $113.75.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 5.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

In other Leidos news, insider James Robert Moos sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total value of $740,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

LDOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Leidos from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.67.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

