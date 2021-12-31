Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Seeyond boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 13,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 25.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 2.0% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 76.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 2.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock opened at $161.38 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $138.04 and a 52 week high of $188.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.79. The firm has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a PE ratio of 48.90 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 78.43%. The business had revenue of $250.22 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LBRDA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.75.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

