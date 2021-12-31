Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Shares Bought by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,091 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in Liberty Global during the second quarter worth about $46,188,409,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Liberty Global by 7,307.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,814,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,053,000 after buying an additional 1,789,566 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Liberty Global by 336.3% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,696,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,866,000 after buying an additional 1,307,967 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Liberty Global by 141.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,076,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in Liberty Global by 80.9% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,035,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,039,000 after acquiring an additional 910,160 shares during the last quarter. 54.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYK opened at $28.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Liberty Global plc has a 12 month low of $23.09 and a 12 month high of $30.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.10.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 97.60%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.