Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liminal BioSciences Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel small molecule compounds for respiratory, liver and renal diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of PBI-4050, which are in clinical stage. Liminal BioSciences Inc., formerly known as Prometic Life Sciences Inc., is based in Laval, Canada. “

Get Liminal BioSciences alerts:

Liminal BioSciences stock opened at $0.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Liminal BioSciences has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $6.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.37 and its 200 day moving average is $2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $29.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.66.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $3.02. Liminal BioSciences had a negative net margin of 654.71% and a negative return on equity of 1,294.21%. The company had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.02 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Liminal BioSciences will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Liminal BioSciences stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) by 468.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Liminal BioSciences were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liminal BioSciences

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule drug candidates for the treatment of patients suffering from respiratory fibrotic diseases and other fibrotic or inflammatory diseases that have high unmet medical needs.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liminal BioSciences (LMNL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liminal BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liminal BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.