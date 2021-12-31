Lincoln National Corp Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,662 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 118.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 690.0% during the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 507.7% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VB traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $228.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,102. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $189.60 and a one year high of $241.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $228.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.82.

