Lincoln National Corp Buys 811 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,361 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $10,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Boit C F David bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1,262.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 327 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 19.4% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Home Depot news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $412.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,821,019. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The company has a market cap of $430.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $391.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $349.99.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Truist Securities increased their price target on Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer upgraded Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $408.83.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

