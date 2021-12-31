Lincoln National Corp Grows Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,639 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 868.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 8,719 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after buying an additional 7,819 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 1,265 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 28,514 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,733,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. 73.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.19, for a total transaction of $149,526.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.74, for a total transaction of $20,520,733.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 485,699 shares of company stock valued at $138,178,192. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $255.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $251.50 billion, a PE ratio of 141.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $280.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $201.51 and a 1 year high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.49.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

