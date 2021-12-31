Lincoln National Corp Has $3.06 Million Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Lincoln National Corp raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,094 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,048,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,747,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,063 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,270,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,072,846,000 after acquiring an additional 245,759 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,483,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,074,855,000 after acquiring an additional 185,867 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,429,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,681,179,000 after acquiring an additional 744,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,827,831 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,069,005,000 after acquiring an additional 113,955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $435.00 price target (up from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.81.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $385.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.51. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $258.00 and a twelve month high of $426.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $396.62 and a 200-day moving average of $390.82.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 13.19%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

