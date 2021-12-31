Lincoln National Corp Has $34.90 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Lincoln National Corp lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 46.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 81,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,227 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.8% of Lincoln National Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $34,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Windsor Group LTD grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 39,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% during the third quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 376,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,318,000 after purchasing an additional 66,815 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 394,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,577,000 after purchasing an additional 24,884 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 34.9% during the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,290,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,104,000 after purchasing an additional 23,887 shares in the last quarter.

IVV traded up $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $480.01. 48,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,489,159. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $366.16 and a 52-week high of $480.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $466.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $449.39.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

