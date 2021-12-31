Lincoln National Corp Purchases 826 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Lincoln National Corp increased its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,804 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in 3M by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Shares of MMM opened at $177.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $102.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $177.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.96. 3M has a 12-month low of $163.38 and a 12-month high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that 3M will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. 3M’s payout ratio is 58.10%.

MMM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on 3M from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on 3M from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.93.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

See Also: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.